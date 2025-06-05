'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 118: 6-4-2025 -- "Life after Trauma"

After two tours to Iraq and one to Afghanistan, Michael McNamara saw the effects that traumatic battlefield experiences had left on his life. His goal is to help those dealing with such trauma to overcome the devastating consequences and experience a radical recovery.





The 'Intentional' Podcast is also available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, X, Rumble, Substack, Brighteon, and BlessedTV:





https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow





https://x.com/MicMeowed





https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





https://substack.com/@micsmeow





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home





https://blessednewstv.com/@Intentional





You can also follow Mic Meow at intentionalpodcast.org and on Apple Podcasts.





Intentional is broadcast live at Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 2PM ET and Music on W4HC Radio – Health Café Live, part of Talk 4 Radio on the Talk 4 Media Network. Intentional TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV.





Intentional Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media, Talk 4 Podcasting, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.





