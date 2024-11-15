How to Deactivate Windows Activation by Removing Product Key

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, I’ll guide you through the step-by-step process of deactivating Windows activation by removing the product key. Whether you’re looking to transfer your Windows license to another PC or simply need to reset the activation, this tutorial will show you how to safely and effectively clear the product key. Perfect for anyone managing their Windows licenses or troubleshooting activation issues!
• Deactivation Command CMD -
slmgr /upk
slmgr /cpky