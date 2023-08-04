BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
On the Frontlines in the War on Farmers
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
2
34 views • 08/04/2023

The New American recently published an article about a fourth-generation farmer in South Dakota who is battling the carbon-capture land grab. But this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. Farmers’ property rights, and even their livelihoods, are being threatened throughout the Midwest and elsewhere. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews senior editor Rebecca Terrell about the war on farmers. Rebecca is the author of “Fourth-generation Farmer Battles Carbon-capture Land Grab,” about South Dakota farmer Jared Bossly, in the August 14 issue of The New American. She has also written other articles about the war on farmers. And she has interviewed many farmers and ranchers whose property rights and livelihoods are being threatened. Recently she attended a rally defending farmers’ property rights in Ft. Dodge, Iowa.


To see “Fourth-generation Farmer Battles Carbon-capture Land Grab” by Rebecca Terrell, visit https://thenewamerican.com/print/fourth-generation-farmer-battles-carbon-capture-land-grab/


To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/

farmersthe new americangary benoitbeyond the coverrebecca terrell
