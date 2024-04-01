300: Non-Binary Edition (Parts 1-10 & Promo) [CREEPER CUT]





A fan made short version of the movie 300 about the Spartans vs the LBGTQIA+ community.





I found a different version that had missing parts and was cut improperly. So I decided to compile the videos, change the aspect ratio of 9:16 to 16:9 and remove the annoying text that was above and below the videos. Also I increased the audio 50%. Enjoy.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





Source: @bgv_edits









CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #CreeperCut, Cut, 300, NonBinary, Non Binary, Edition, movie, film, series, spoof, comedy, complete, Spartans, LBGT, LGBTQIA+, trans, transgender, gays, homosexuals, spoof,