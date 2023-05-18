List Of Bilderberg Attendees Released: Tech, Government And Media Elites Gather To Plot World Domination

-----------------

Jesus said: “My people, there is considerable Masonic influence behind the scenes that is controlling your government, even from the roots of the Masonic symbols in Washington, D.C.’s design. It is not by accident that most all the Cabinet posts are given to one world controlled people who belong to the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderbergs, and the Trilateral Commission. This is why neither party will change the one world people’s plans because their people are always in control with puppets leading your country. Pray for true freedom through your representatives, and not just the following of orders from the one world people and Satan.” [ Thursday, November 4, 2010 - john leary]





----------------

Jesus said: “My people, I have talked about the one world people as controlling governments behind the scenes. This shadow government that I have shown you in the vision, is just another name for the one world people. These are the rich people who belong to many powerful groups as the Masons, the Bilderbergers, the Trilateral Commission, and the Council on Foreign Relations to name a few. Most all of your Cabinet members who work for your Presidents, belong to these groups. That is why no matter which party your people choose for President, the same one world people are in control. These same one world people are working to bring your country closer to bankruptcy, and they want to bring down your dollar so they can take you over. Things like shutting down the government and causing a default of the debt ceiling are all the things that these people want to cause panic and bring your government down. Pray that your legislators make some compromise to get your government up and running. If these people allow a default, then you will know who is really pulling the strings to cause a failure in your government. Once America is taken over by martial law, this will be the time to leave for My refuges. Do not hesitate, but leave promptly for My refuges with your backpacks, tents, blankets, and food and water. Trust in Me, and I will protect you from the evil ones.” [ Tuesday, October 15, 2013 - john leary]

----------------



Jesus said: “My son, I gave you this vision independent of your knowledge of a coming Bilderberg meeting of the one world people. These people make their decisions on how they want to control events in the world according to their desire. After they put their plans into action, you may see some serious changes in wars or recessions. They have enough wealth that they force events to go in their favor. These are the people who are planning a takeover of your country, and they want to crash the dollar. At times I intervene with My supernatural events to thwart their plans. I will only allow their plan to occur after My Warning. Be prepared this year for a major event to occur.” [Monday, June 6, 2016 - john leary]

---------------



Jesus said: “My people, the masons and the one world people are planning their world takeover. Every year at the Bilderberg meeting (June 7-10, 2018) they have an agenda led by Satan. If you are able to see their plans, then you could see the next actions they are taking. They are starting to manipulate your interest rates, and other plans to bring your dollar down, so they could bring down your President’s government. Trust in Me to protect you from the plans of these evil men.” [Thursday, July 5, 2018 - john leary]











