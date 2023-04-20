Wizard Backpack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The backpack I use nowadays is a Granite Gear Crown 2 with a molle battle belt swapped in to hold the tools I want close at hand.
BACKPACK:
https://www.granitegear.com/crown2-60-pack-2738.html
BATTLE BELT:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B09D81YXYV/
GUN HOLSTER:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01FD5Y91W/
KNIFE SHEATH:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07CYJK88C/
PHONE POUCH:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B09Y83SLX7
DOUBLE POUCH:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B083LT326Z
LONG POUCH:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07JJXDVN5
BOTTLE POUCH (x2):
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08Y7X5H97