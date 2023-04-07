BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rockets Blast Israel After Brutal Al Aqsa Attacks, China Promises Retaliation After Taiwan Visit
148 views • 04/07/2023

Kim Iversen

Streamed on: Apr 6, 9:00 pm EDT


Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at kimiversen.locals.com!

Kim discusses the Israeli occupation with Jamal Dajani, a Peabody award winning journalist/ producer and co founder of Arab Talk Radio [https://www.facebook.com/ArabTalkRadio/](https://www.facebook.com/ArabTalkRadio/). He is a Palestinian/American with decades of experience of geopolitical analysis.

Misty Winston is the host of the Misty Winston Show on TNT radio and the host of ACtion Assange events. Kim and Misty discuss the persecution and imprisonment of publisher and journalist Julian Assange in the UK Belmarsh prison. Julian (Australian citizen) is being ordered to US facing espionage charges with possible imprisonment up to 175 years. You can find out about events to support Assange’s release by following Misty here on Twitter: @sarcasm

trumpjulian assangeisraelchinakim iversenpalestinewatergazadestroybrutalrocketsmistyolive treesal-aqsa mosquetaiwan visital aqsa attacksjamal dajani
