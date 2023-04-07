Rockets Blast Israel After Brutal Al Aqsa Attacks, China Promises Retaliation After Taiwan Visit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Iversen
Streamed on: Apr 6, 9:00 pm EDT
Kim discusses the Israeli occupation with Jamal Dajani, a Peabody award winning journalist/ producer and co founder of Arab Talk Radio [https://www.facebook.com/ArabTalkRadio/](https://www.facebook.com/ArabTalkRadio/). He is a Palestinian/American with decades of experience of geopolitical analysis.
Misty Winston is the host of the Misty Winston Show on TNT radio and the host of ACtion Assange events. Kim and Misty discuss the persecution and imprisonment of publisher and journalist Julian Assange in the UK Belmarsh prison. Julian (Australian citizen) is being ordered to US facing espionage charges with possible imprisonment up to 175 years. You can find out about events to support Assange’s release by following Misty here on Twitter: @sarcasm
