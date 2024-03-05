Catastrophe in Haiti | State of emergency amid escalating violence, prison break

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catastrophe in Haiti as clashes tear city apart, thousands of inmates escape in 2 prison breaks. Following a surge in gang violence and two major prison breaks, Haiti’s government has declared a state of emergency and issued nighttime curfews.
Haitian authorities declared a 72-hour state of emergency along with a nightly curfew after armed gangs stormed two of the country's largest prisons and freed thousands of inmates. The prison break comes as the nation grapples with incessant violence.