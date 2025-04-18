BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Virtual Government: CIA Mind Control Operations in America by Alex Constantine
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
263 views • 5 months ago

"Virtual Government: CIA Mind Control Operations in America" by Alex Constantine is a deeply unsettling exploration of the covert and often sinister operations conducted by intelligence agencies in the United States, particularly the CIA, in the aftermath of World War II. The book delves into the origins of these operations, tracing them back to the U.S. government's absorption of Nazi scientists and intelligence operatives through Project Paperclip, and the subsequent infiltration of Nazi ideology into American political and military structures. Constantine reveals the existence of a "virtual government" composed of interconnected networks of spies, industrialists and ideologues, who were part of a global effort to preserve and expand fascist influence. He exposes the use of mind control experiments, such as MK-ULTRA and Operation Artichoke, which aimed to manipulate human behavior through drugs, hypnosis and psychological techniques, often with devastating effects on unwitting subjects. The narrative also highlights the involvement of high-ranking officials and the use of propaganda and front groups to further these clandestine agendas. Constantine's work serves as a chilling reminder of the potential ongoing influence of these practices, urging readers to critically examine the narratives and power structures that shape our world.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy