Al-Qassam: "The second batch of Israeli detainees was handed over in the Gaza Strip as part of the humanitarian truce, aiming to secure the release of child prisoners and Palestinian female detainees from occupation prisons."Hamas releasing hostages... Still frame from the video.
Image used was:
Al-Qassam fighter waving goodbye to a Israeli hostage.