⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 August 2024)

Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with long-range airborne precision weapons, including Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and attack UAVs against critical airfield infrastructure of Ukraine. All the assigned targets been engaged.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Sumy directions have engaged the 22nd Mechanised Infantry Brigade, 101st and 118th territorial defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chervonoye, Vorozhba, Baranovka, Pustogorod (Sumy region), and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

Three counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 115 troops, three motor vehicles, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the 4th Tank Brigade of the AFU, the 12th Special Operations Brigade, 104th, 110th, and 114th territorial defence brigades near Kolesnikovka, Boguslavka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), and Serebryansky forestry.

Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of AFU 43rd and 63rd mechanised brigades have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 490 troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare radar as well as Anklav-N and Kvertus electronic warfare stations.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions, defeated manpower and hardware of 54th, 93rd mechanised, 110rd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kuzminovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by the AFU 5th Assault Brigade has been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 780 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

Three AFU field ammunition depots have been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), defeated units of 53rd, 110th mechanised, 25th air assault brigades of the AFU, and the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vozdvizhenka, Rozovka, Novgorodskoye, and Sergeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Seven counter-attacks launched by AFU 150th and 151st mechanised brigades have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 530 troops, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and hit manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade close to Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have repelled one counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade.

The AFU losses were up to 145 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have defeated units of the AFU 35th Marine Brigade and the 124th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Ivanovka and Tokarevka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were more than 85 troops, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 gun, one 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer as well as one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 142 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down four Tochka-U tactical missiles, three French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs, and 31 unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊In total, 640 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 30,564 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,586 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,425 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,690 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,262 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.