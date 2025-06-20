Austrian vs Keynesian.... Which will win??? | Ted Provenza

Austrian vs Keynesian.... Which will win??? In this powerful deep dive, we explore how these two economic ideologies clash over the role of silver as money. Discover why Austrian economics champions silver's intrinsic value, while Keynesian thinking sidelines it in favor of fiat control. Stay informed, stay stacking!





🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6v2ayn-silver-the-forgotten-money-who-remembers-i-y-k-y-k-fortunes-shift-in-the-bl.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!





📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza

🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners

🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist





📧 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net

🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth

🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth

📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth

📸 Instagram: / tedspeakstruth

💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza

▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza

🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...

📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow





📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!





#AustrianEconomics #KeynesianEconomics #SilverAsMoney #SoundMoney #FiatCurrency #MonetaryPolicy #GoldAndSilver #EconomicFreedom #PreciousMetals #SilverStacking #SilverInvesting #FreeMarkets #Inflation #CurrencyDebasement #SilverStandard #GoldStandard #CentralBanking #SilverVsFiat #MoneyReform #LudwigVonMises #JohnMaynardKeynes #MonetaryTheory #SilverValue #StackSilver