What will it be "Justice or Judgement"

Truth is coming out and it always does eventually. Its just that the lies are so thick sometimes it takes awhile for it to come to light, but it will prevail. Now the question is will we demand justice or will we just wait for Gods judgement.

How stupid do they really think we are. Just consider the facts. The NSA records every phone call and has every email. Go back and pull those records on everyone connected to the labs and look at the evidence. Nine million people were murdered with the virus. They destroyed our economy. The democrates pushed mail in ballots which gave us the most unsecured and fraudelent election in our history. The FBI and DOJ pushed a false Russian collussion conspiracy against Trump for 2.5 years prior to the plan-demic and hid the truth about the Hunter Biden laptop to favor a corrupt democrat and uniparty run by globalist. This COVID plandemic was an orchestrated attack on our election process and our Constitutional freedom, by the deep state globalist swamp. They needed to take back power and control from "We The People" who usurped them in 2016. Remember Hillary the globalist was supposed to win the 2016 election. COVID was revenge from the swamp to punish freedom loving Constitutional Americans and to cease power back from us. If the CIA, LBJ, corrupt FBI all in kahoots with the MOB were able to pull off the assassination of JFK without the people discovering the truth in the 60's. Why wouldn't the same criminal minds today do it again in 2020 to take back control from "We The People" who are tired of their globalist antifreedom corruption. We tried peacefully to change our course with a non politician like Trump whom they thought they could control by sorrounding him with swamp people. However after the election the buisness man was not as easly controllable like they thought he could be and he was proven to much of a Nationalist. The media apparatus is completley complicit in the whole syop because they are mostly controled by the CIA. They give us only enough truth to keep us divided while pushing a false narratives. Only the ignorant cannot see this truth. This criminality will not end unless we end it and if we don't, God will. Thats how I see it. Babylon will fall.



Below is a letter I have written if you choose to contact your elected officals on the subject.

Dear Congressman/Congresswoman/Senator

Now that, it is no longer a conspiracy theory that the COVID virus came from the Wuhan Lab in China. We want and deserve justice and accountability.

We want every lying government official and bureaucrat that knew the truth but lied to us, to be held accountable for their deception and punished. You have access to their emails and phone calls, use it.

It is now obvious that a psychological war was and is being waged on “We The People” by our own government and the corrupt bureaucratic system that runs it, to include the intel agencies and the DOJ and FBI.

It is clear that all the lies, deceptions, and coverups from our government bureaucracy and the media outlets robbed us of a fair and honest election in 2020. This now requires congress to take immediate and decisive action to investigate and punish all those who had a hand in conspiring against our election and freedom.

Great sweeping changes need to happen to ensure that this type of corruption, and dishonesty is never allowed to exist in our government again. And any employee in government who is discovered to have purposely lied, or conspired to cover up a lie or a crime should immediately be terminated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Our government is now waging a proxy war in Ukraine which is costing billions of tax dollars which we do not have. How many lies are being told about this war. How many backroom deals are being made. How much money is going into the coffers of warmongering politicians who are supported by the military industrial complex. Meanwhile hundreds of issues here at home are being ignored, like open borders, the illegal drug and fentanyl epidemic, homelessness, failing schools, bankrupted social security medicaid system, lawlessness, and the list goes on.

We The People want justice and deserve the truth.

Keep your oath and defend the Constitution and the Republic to which you swore to serve and protect.

Sincerly



