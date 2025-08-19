CTP (20250819 S3EAugSpecial3) Gershon Siegel 10 Commandments Reboot BTS Video

CTP S3EAugSpecial3 34m 17s before audio editing

CTP (S3EAugSpecial3) Sacred Comedy: Gershon Siegel's Biblical Reboot

Gershon Siegel discusses his book "Ten Commandments Reboot," offering a fresh, humorous take on divine governance and the origin story behind the biblical commandments. Through lighthearted storytelling, he addresses serious questions about morality, biblical interpretation, and our obligations to one another.

• Reimagining the Ten Commandments as originally fifteen divine suggestions that Moses edited down

• Using humor to make spiritual truths more accessible to both believers and skeptics

• Exploring the difference between murder and justifiable killing in biblical context

• Discussing how Jesus provided new context rather than erasing previous teachings

• Highlighting our moral obligations to serve others rather than just focusing on self-improvement

• Examining how humor can bypass defenses and open minds to reconsidering spiritual principles

• Recognizing that repetition of truth in different ways helps people absorb important messages

