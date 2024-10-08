Palestine General Strike

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The image of the intifada returns again to the Palestinian street after the occupation carried out a massacre in the Tulkarm camp, in which 18 Palestinians, including women and children, were martyred and others were injured. Sari Jaradat interviews political activists Muhammad Jabareen and Fathi Jaradat.
Filmed: 04/10/2024
