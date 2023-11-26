BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #11

In Revelation, chapter 5 we witness the opening of the scroll of scrolls---the Deed to Earth---that was forfeited by Adam in the Garden of Eden. We learn that this scroll can only be opened by a special person who must be a kinsman of Adam, someone who is capable, willing, and who could assume all the obligations to the beneficiary. He is none other than the One who was, and is, and is to come.

