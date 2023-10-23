BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palestinian medias report a Major Power Outage at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza from Lack of Fuel due to the Severe Israeli Siege - Thousands of Wounded may Die
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
24 views • 10/23/2023

Palestinian medias report a major Power outage at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza due to the lack of necessary fuel due to the severe Israeli siege

Such a thing threatens the death of thousands of wounded and injured inside the hospital during the coming hours

adding:

Hamas released two more hostages it had intended to hand over to Israel. Two elderly ladies. 

Hamas served tea to the two elderly Israeli women that were released for humanitarian reasons

The women can also be seen wearing new 'Abayas', which were given to them by the resistance in order to have clean clothes and proper personal hygiene.

The women were released to an ambulance shortly after.


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
