Palestinian medias report a Major Power Outage at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza from Lack of Fuel due to the Severe Israeli Siege - Thousands of Wounded may Die

Palestinian medias report a major Power outage at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza due to the lack of necessary fuel due to the severe Israeli siege
Such a thing threatens the death of thousands of wounded and injured inside the hospital during the coming hours
Hamas released two more hostages it had intended to hand over to Israel. Two elderly ladies.
Hamas served tea to the two elderly Israeli women that were released for humanitarian reasons
The women can also be seen wearing new 'Abayas', which were given to them by the resistance in order to have clean clothes and proper personal hygiene.
The women were released to an ambulance shortly after.