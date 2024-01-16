Iran's IRGC Attacks Israel's MOSSAD & ISIS With Ballistic Missiles In Iraq, 'Spares' U.S.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched overnight missile strikes on anti-Iranian terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria amid a raging war in Israel. The 'revenge' attacks targeted MOSSAD HQ, Israeli spy agency in Iraq and Islamic State group targets in Syria. A number of ballistic missiles were fired from Iran, some of which landed near U.S. embassy in Erbil. The attacks come after twin bombings in Kerman near Gen. Qassem Soleimani's tomb, for which the ISIS claimed responsibility and the killing of IRGC commander in an Israeli air strike. The U.S. slammed Iranian attacks as 'reckless.' Watch for more details.
