(S)ELECTION SEASON 2024 - Part 2 (How they cheat)

Over the past 4 years, more law has been advanced to enhance and entrench election fraud than to stop it; with laws being put in place in places like California, Michigan and the District of Columbia that end any requirement of valid I.Ds, going so far as to promote the open recruitment of illegal aliens to voter rolls in direct violation of federal law.

To think that somehow things will all be different if we just elect more Republicans is to ignore a long history of maintaining the status quo regardless which party is in control.

Don't get me wrong; there is direct empirical evidence that the majority of establishment Democrats in the U.S. Congress and Senate are hard core socialists if not communists, but the establishment neo-con Republican Party isn't that far behind, consistently caving on the most important issues......more often than not trying to out Santa Claus the Democrats on pork barrel spending, social justice and environmental causes.

If we hope to return to open and honest elections, we had better give up on the illusion of Republican hegemony against election fraud and start building a national grass roots effort to demand a return to paper ballots and in-person voting limited to U.S. citizens only.