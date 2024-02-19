Get Biblical Understanding #207 - Doctrine and Teaching

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 207 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with doctrine & teaching.





Biblical doctrines are the teachings found in the Word of God that are the principles or truths taught by Jesus and His apostles. They are instructions in and confirmation of the truths of the gospel. We are exhorted to “adorn the doctrine of God our Savior in all things.”





1 TIMOTHY 6:1-2 Let as many [bond] servants as are under the yoke count their own masters worthy of all honour, that the name of God and his doctrine be not blasphemed. And they that have believing masters, let them not despise them, because they are brethren; but rather do them service, because they are faithful and beloved, partakers of the benefit. These things teach and exhort.





1 TIMOTHY 6:3-5 If any man teach otherwise, and consent not to wholesome words, even the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, and to the doctrine which is according to godliness; He is proud, knowing nothing, but doting about questions and strifes of words, whereof cometh envy, strife, railings, evil surmisings, Perverse disputings of men of corrupt minds, and destitute of the truth, supposing that gain is godliness: from such withdraw thyself.





2 TIMOTHY 1:10-11 But is now made manifest by the appearing of our Saviour Jesus Christ, who hath abolished death, and hath brought life and immortality to light through the gospel: Whereunto I am appointed a preacher, and an apostle, and a teacher of the Gentiles.





2 TIMOTHY 2:2 And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.





2 TIMOTHY 2:7 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.





2 TIMOTHY 2:15-18 Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. But shun profane and vain babblings: for they will increase unto more ungodliness. And their word will eat as doth a canker: of whom is Hymenaeus and Philetus; Who concerning the truth have erred, saying that the resurrection is past already; and overthrow the faith of some.





2 TIMOTHY 2:24 And the servant of the Lord must not strive; but be gentle unto all men, apt to teach, patient,





