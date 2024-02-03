GAZA - "Khan Younis is Being Ethnically Cleansed Without Any News Coverage."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Khan Younis is being ethnically cleansed without any news coverage."
◾️A Palestinian journalist in Gaza, Mohammad Al Manou, warned against the spreading of rumours or misinformation regarding the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and said that in the southern city of Khan Younis Palestinians "are being massacred at this very moment" while the killings go undocumented.