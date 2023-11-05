Alex Jones: The Communist Truth Of The New World Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones breaks down the true nature of communism - a dialectic of control. Geopolitical opposition between communism and monopoly capitalism is only the surface. The globalist central banking cartel, which funds both East and West uses the perceived differences to bring both forces to the same end: technological world dictatorship.