According to Robert Kennedy Jr., climate sceptics should be put in jail

RFK Jr. and his team of lawyers and editors wrote an excellent exposé on Dr. Mengele 2.0 entitled, The Real Anthony Fauci.

But if you read his book carefully, you would have noted that while he provided charts showing that the major vaccines were all introduced after the respective diseases they were supposedly preventing were all but eradicated, he still did not reject these dangerous and ineffective poisons. He also intimated that AIDS was Dr. Mengele 2.0’s first crime against humanity, but then concluded that the disease most likely is in fact real.

There have been rumblings that RFK Jr. is also anti-2A.

His most redeeming quality currently is that he is an anti-vaxxer when it comes to the COVID-19 slow kill bioweapons, as well as his position on mandates, lockdowns and masks.

His position on Ukraine is utterly misguided and naive.

But what about his take on the Great Reset’s endgame PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE?

This controlled opposition nutjob is going to lock up all kinds of Americans “domestic terrorists” if he is ever installed as President. And he will join the One World Government puppets in Washington State and attempt to further subvert what is left of the Constitution.

Do NOT get conned by yet another puppet politician.

Text Source https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=267986



Video Source @Wide Awake Media

