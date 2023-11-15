Israeli army units Storm Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza - Nov 15

No Indication Of Hostages At Al Shifa, IDF Says

The army said that it killed at least 5 gunmen during the operation, and refuted reports that it had opened fire on medical staff, saying there was "no friction" with medical professionals.

They claim that troops have found weapons and assets in the area, which indicates the presence of Hamas, and that the incident will bring them important intel on the hostages.

Israeli media: No weapons or any Israeli prisoner were found inside the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza.







