◽️ Kiev regime goons ILLEGALLY BLOCK entrance to building in Kiev-Pechersk Lavra (monastery) in Ukraine.

◽️ Scott Ritter commentary.

⚡️ SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Kotlyarovka, Zagoruikovka, Ivanovka, and Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region). An ammunition depot of the 3rd Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Dvurechnoye.

◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka and Orlyanskoye (Kharkov region).

💥 During the day, up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one Grad MLRS vehicle have been destroyed in this area.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy's casualties were more than 75 Ukrainian personnel and two armored fighting vehicles.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have liberated three quarters in northwestern, central, and southwestern parts of the city of Artyomovsk. Russia's Airborne Troops isolated the city from the northern and southern outskirts.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments in this area.

📊 Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 4 sorties, and the Group's artillery carried out 67 firing missions in this area.

◽️ Attempts of the Ukrainian troops to counterattack assault detachments have been thwarted close to Stupochki and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as in the north-western and central parts of the town of Artyomovsk.

💥 An ammunition depot of the 68th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 380 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonoye, Malaya Tokmachka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region)

◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Vladimirovka and Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Total enemy losses in these directions amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 An ammunition depot of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated close to Zmievka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 98 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 133 areas during the day.

💥 One AFU's pontoon-bridge across Seversky Donets River was destroyed near Seversk Malyi (Donetsk People's Republic). A command and observation post of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic). A fuel depot of the 17th Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

✈️ Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down three airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force including:

▪️ two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets were shot down close to Novoukrainka and Sergeevka (Donetsk People's Republic);

▪️ one Su-25 was downed close to Dolgenkoye (Kharkov region).

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, the air defense forces shot down four HIMARS MLRS projectiles and neutralized six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Podo-Kalinovka (Kherson region), Komsomolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoegorovka, Ilyinka, and Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry



