Are two forms of propaganda here in America Russia, bad, Israel good! The other propaganda is Israel is our friend Israel is great Israel can do no wrong. Israel must be protected Israel

Russia is bad. Russia must be defeated. Russia must be put down. Russia is a threat.









Those are the two main propaganda messages in the United States of America and wherever you turn, your mind is being bombarded with those two streams of propaganda The other propaganda is Israel is our friend Israel is great Israel can do no wrong. Israel must be protected Israel must have everything America gives wants to give them.Those are the two main propaganda messages in the United States of America and wherever you turn, your mind is being bombarded with those two streams of propaganda





And I believe they come from the same source. They’re two streams that come from one spring and I I think that explains the animosity in the American by ruling class against your country.