Do You Trust The Scientists?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Feb 26, 2023 with 3.4K views.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book is available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
CELEBRATE TRUTH
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth
ROBBIE DAVIDSON
✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html