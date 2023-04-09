Mo Bareli - Boneh Israel The Redemption Event Houston, TX

Raquel Juarez from VOH Radio and VOH News sits down with Shiloh, Israel resident Mo Bareli, Team Lead for Boneh Israel at The Voice of Healing Church Event - Boneh Israel The Redemption in Houston, Texas on March 27th, 2023.





In this interview, Mo Bareli shares the meaning and vision of Boneh Israel giving insight into what we can expect to see in Israel in the near future. Mo discusses the plan to build a visitor and research center in Shiloh to house and breed the red heifers. He believes that one of the red heifers will be of age and ready for sacrifice in 2024. This ceremony is to be performed on the Mountain of Olives and is essential for the cleansing of the priests and the temple once built. Mo explains how this 10th red heifer will be the last and how these events are pointing to the time of redemption.









