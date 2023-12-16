Two of Russian Fighters Stormed the UAF position in the Kleshcheevka area - 5 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered

For some reason this film is sped up, so play it on slightly slow setting (.75) to view it more natural.
Two of our fighters stormed the Ukrainian Armed Forces position in the Kleshcheevka area. 5 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.