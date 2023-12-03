DISTURBING IMAGES: Collapsing health system injured children taken to al Aqsa Martyrs hospital 3 Dec 2023 (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/FnslcT7TZo8?si=cnpa2G0qMibvhRG0
3 Dec 2023 #GazaCollapsingHealthSystem #AlAqsaMartyrsHospital #AlJazeeraEnglish
Hundreds of wounded Palestinians have been rushed to barely functioning hospitals. This was the scene inside the Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza, where many women and children are being treated.
Aljazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraen...
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
#GazaCollapsingHealthSystem #GazaInjuredChildren #AlAqsaMartyrsHospital #WoundedPalestinians #GazaCrisis #GazaWar #AlJazeeraEnglish
Transcript