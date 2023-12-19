Create New Account
Hamas and Anti-Zionists Are Indoctrinating More Every Day - The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
Published 2 months ago

The information war is being fought on the streets, in schools, and on the airwaves. Support for Israel's quest to rid the world of Hamas terrorists is starting to fade.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Graham is running cover for Joe Biden. The Chinese Communist Party wields climate change hysteria to take out our food supply. Artificial intelligence is becoming more dangerous. And Nikki Haley is being propped up with manufactured numbers.

Here are the stories we're covering on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show:

https://twitter.com/simonateba/status/1736414839285723537

https://discern.tv/food-un/

https://discern.tv/los-angeles-based-tv-channel-set-to-launch-ai-news-anchors-in-2024/

https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis-post/the-new-nikki-haley-hype-poll-in-new-hampshire-isnt-all-it-seems/

https://redstate.com/smoosieq/2023/12/17/latest-fox-news-polling-shows-trump-with-widening-lead-and-an-interesting-note-on-second-choice-n2167645

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/florida-gop-suspends-chairman-demands-resignation-amid-investigation-into-rape-allegation-5548522

https://nypost.com/2023/12/16/news/majority-of-americans-18-24-think-israel-should-be-ended-and-given-to-hamas/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-12-17-gold-to-hit-15000oz-in-3-5-years.html

https://www.frontpagemag.com/biden-warns-north-korea-that-nuking-america-is-unacceptable/

israelhamasthe jd rucker show

