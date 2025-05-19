🔥SKY CARRIER IS COMING - AI vid Jiutian SS-UAV, 100+ drones & missiles on board - OF!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥SKY CARRIER IS COMING
China prepping the Jiutian SS-UAV – the first airborne drone carrier with 100+ drones and missiles on board.
China's staggering drone mothership to take debut flight as early as next month
Jiutian SS-UAV will be able to launch an impressive 100 drones from a flight altitude up to 15 km
✈️15 km altitude
✔️7,000 km range.
@Sputnik