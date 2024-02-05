BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAJERKASS 🇮🇱🤡 'WE NEED MOAR MIGRANTS!'
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
29 views • 02/05/2024

Longboatkey posted:

I have a theory; myorchas knows that as soon as the DS sends out a blast on 5G more than half of the natural Americans will instantly drop dead. That's why he's so smug. He's just buying time. Just my thoughts.


Well, I woke up late today - I tune into the very last minutes of Coach Dave's show, and what's he discussing?


The MAC Address within people!

FROM SUCH MEN TURN AWAY | 2-5-2024

https://www.brighteon.com/33df9114-1e5e-423d-b432-a9b0a0e34c4c


Humble brag - VfB figured this out on May 16, 2020: COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯

https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFwQ60BvHr0


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8epo4t


The House of Representatives is on the cusp of impeaching a Cabinet secretary for the first time in 150 years. Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee advanced articles of impeachment Tuesday against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The full chamber is expected to take up the question as soon as next week. Lisa Desjardins, who was at the hearing, joins Geoff Bennett with more.


https://townhall.com/tipsheet/saraharnold/2024/02/04/mayorkas-we-need-more-migrants-n2634747


Alejandro Mayorkas News LIVE | Hearing On Impeachment Resolution Against Secretary Mayorkas | N18L

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pu8vHusPg8M

treasonborder crisisimpeachmentalejandro mayorkasdual citizen
