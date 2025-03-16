Russian soldiers describe the liberated Russkaya Konopelka and Agronom, where fierce battles took place a week ago, now completely grinding out Ukrainian troops including foreign mercenaries from there! The Russian Defense Ministry published a video on March 15, 2025, showing fighters from the Sever Group of Forces of the 186th Motorized Rifle Regiment describing the situation from the newly liberated zone in Kursk Region, where their units are step by step crushing Ukrainians from settlements and fortified positions. The units of the Sever Group of Forces are pushing Ukrainians out and fleeing to the hills, holding back enemy troops and seizing war booty from the territory, which since August 2024 has been under fascist rule, the soldiers report. Thus, Russian soldiers found piles of equipment as another trophy, intact and damaged weapons left behind, when part of the Ukrainian troops, reluctant to fight all-out for Zelensky, fled for their lives. As the defense department explained, Ukrainians left weapons mostly of foreign manufacture near Russkaya Konopelka and Agronom, when they fled from settlements. The special correspondent reports that a soldier described to him about Ukraine, one of the worst battles since the beginning of the war. The situation is really terrible, their logistics are cut off, even rotation has become impossible. Now, Russian soldiers have cleared the main territory of the mines, the Defense Ministry added.

So far in Kursk, information has emerged about the complete control of the Russian Armed Forces over Gogolevka. Russia have also entered Guevo and there are battles, which will most likely end in the next few hours towards the liberation of this village. After that, Oleshnya and Gornal located on the border, are likely to wait for the day of liberation. The soldiers involved in the liberation of Kursk, telling the details of the battles, became food for thought for Kiev that failed, and failed!

