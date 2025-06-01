Please Support Our Sponsors!

HealthCare Saddled with MonoThought

With Matt Warnock, owner, Ridgecrest Herbals

https://rcherbals.com/, https://www.freemyhealth.org/

The coming together of Republicans and Democrats around President Trump’s recently released report on how to Make America Healthy Again occurs while mainstream medicine and payment options face disruption from Obamacare competitors and natural health entrepreneurs. Holistically, this overhaul is challenging the edifice of the “Mono-Thought” behind a politicized and distorted, “mainstream” narrative telling us what good health care entails.

On the board of cohost Frohman's lobbying client, National Health Federation, Mr. Warnock took over his family’s herbal company. In a world saturated with “natural” entrepreneurs, he tries to assume a niche that emphasizes a few ethical principles, and avoids words with the syllable “mono” in them, especially…

Mono therapy: the "magic bullet" disease-centric idea that there is one disease, one target, one drug. Paul Ehrlich was wrong in 1907, and we've followed the same path since. Monopoly: the idea that one government entity should act as gatekeeper for all drugs, or a state medical board can pull licenses. It causes astronomical prices and profits and makes medicine unaffordable. Monopoly has economic effects, whether you use the term and acknowledge it or not. Mono-thought: the monopoly of medical education and orthodoxy that followed the Flexner report of 1910. As George Patton said, if everyone is thinking alike, no one is thinking. German research universities, which ours were originally modeled after, valued academic freedom. But ours, once monopolists like Rockefeller and Carnegie got involved, did not.

And as far as his company’s ethics, which help educate the changing health world of which Freedom Hub plays its part, his website has fantastic words and quotes, including: “eclectic” and “fun”, along with more standard promises around “trust”, “caring” and “effective”. Indeed, in Mr. Warnock’s writeup, he says, “Joy (for us and others) is the purpose of life. If we're not having fun, we're not doing it right.”

Ridgecrest started in the 1980s, helping doctors move in a more natural direction. Then they shifted to marketing via retail stores. They have always been a leader in nutritional supplementation for lung and respiratory health. Prioritizing “eclectic” formulations, they agree with the Ayurvedic experts of South Asia that formularies trump single ingredients, and resultant concoctions must change just as often as the personal needs of an individual human change. Mono-thought, indeed, is anathema to the proper care of our health.