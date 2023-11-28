Despite the Zionists Attempt to Silence - Anyone who Uses the Word ‘GENOCIDE’ - What Israel has Done to Gaza - People Around the World - Realize that "Zionism is Genocidal"

Professor David Miller says that despite the Zionists’ attempt to silence anyone who uses the word ‘genocide’ referring to what Israel has done to Gaza, many people around the world have come to realize that Zionism is genocidal.

More could die from disease if Gaza's health system, which was destroyed by Israel, is not repaired, a World Health Organization spokesperson said, warning of a surge in infectious diseases in children following Israel's genocidal war and siege of Gaza.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to set up a tribunal to prosecute Israeli authorities for war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian ambassador to UN: Israeli regime holds overs 10,000 Palestinians behind bars.

Debunking Zionist lies, Al-Qassam spox Abu Obaida emerges as voice of truth Wearing green camouflaged military uniform and face covered with red keffiyeh, Hamas’ military spokesman Abu Obaida has been consistently debunking Zionist lies and defining the true narrative of the war on Gaza.

Hamas military wing says it confronted Israeli forces violating truce following brief extension

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says it has successfully confronted Israeli forces who were violating a ceasefire in Gaza hours after it was extended for a brief period.





