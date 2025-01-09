TJ Smith: Understanding Semites and Modern Israelites

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who are the true Semites? Are modern-day Israelites connected to ancient promises? Dive into a fascinating discussion with TJ Smith as we unravel history, DNA, and biblical covenants. Don’t miss this eye-opening interview!
#Semites #Israelites #BiblicalHistory #DNAResearch #TJSmithInterview #FaithAndHistory #LandPromises #SpiritualInsights
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport