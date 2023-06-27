BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Second Amendment, RFK Candidacy, Trojan Horses
Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Jane RubyCheckmark Icon
336 followers
6
327 views • 06/27/2023

RFK has concerning positions: calling the NRA a terrorist organization, said he’s pro-vaccine & some vaccines should be mandated, indicating Second Amendment hostility. History is full of proverbial Trojan horses people follow without investigating.
Trojan horse, RFK candidate, Mandatory vaccines, Second amendment, Gun rights, NRA

gun rightsnrasecond amendmenttrojan horsemandatory vaccinesrfk candidate
