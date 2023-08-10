Social unrest, government corruption, economic and financial instability, nuclear weapons, moral depravity — is it too late to save America from destruction? Many Americans, including newly many awakened Americans, undoubtedly think that it is. But The New American and its parent organization The John Birch Society strongly disagree. In fact, we are very hopeful for the future — though admittedly saving America from falling into the abyss of despotism will require not only the great awakening but also the active participation of the awakened in the freedom movement. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews executive senior editor Steve Bonta about why we are so hopeful for the future. Steve is the author of the cover story “Is It Too Late for America?” in the August 28 print edition of The New American magazine.





