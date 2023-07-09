The #FedNow System, phase one of America's #CBDC, is scheduled to launch 18 July 2023, are you prepared❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The water is getting warmer...
Boiling frog syndrome
The failure to accept, acknowledge, or act against a problematic situation that will gradually increase in severity until it reaches calamitous proportions. It is a metaphor taken from an anecdotal parable about boiling a frog, in which a frog placed in boiling water will immediately try to save itself, but one placed in cool water that is gradually brought to a boil will not notice the heat until it is boiled to death.
Hat Tip: Infowars
Follow me on Gab: https://gab.com/RustyDwyer