SCOTT RITTER - USS Liberty Remembrance Day - Israel Attacks America - June 8 - Instantly Removed by YT

Scott Ritter - USS Liberty Remembrance Day Israel Attacks America - June 8
Saturday, June 8 is USS Liberty Remembrance Day. Propaganda & Co., Scott Ritter and U.S. Tour of Duty have joined forces to present a video in honor of those killed or wounded on 6/8/67 when attacked by the Israeli military.
https://www.youtube.com/@prop_co
Cynthia... Scott advertised this a few days in advance. I posted the short ad video. 'They' were waiting. I was also waiting for the start of the 'Live' prerecorded Premier, at 'Propaganda & Co' on YouTube on Thursday. The video disappeared a few seconds after starting. We know who owns all the media.