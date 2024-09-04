BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
World Trade Center - A Modern Marvel [2001]
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
63 views • 8 months ago

A City within A City


"The building was designed to have a fully loaded 707 crash into it. That was the largest plane at the time. I believe that the building probably could sustain multiple impacts of jet liners because this structure is like the mosquito netting on your screen door. This intense grid and the jet plane is just a pencil puncturing that screen netting - it really does nothing to the screen netting." - Frank DeMartini @ 34:52

Deadmen do tell tales after all... Frank clearly would have smelled a rat right away. You'll be hearing a lot more from DeMartini soon...

wtcfrank demartinimodern marvel
