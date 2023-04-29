The Autonomic Smart Grid - Max Igan

Max Igan at the Crowhouse





Apr 28, 2023





People had their Bank/Credit Cards charged through their bags, pockets without their consent

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EFqiLPrSXwi/





A strange leak at the bottom of the Pacific raises concerns of a monster quake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=o0QVvr_hLLo&ab_channel=WION





Australian Passport renewal: Major changes coming

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/australian-passport-renewal-major-changes-coming/ar-AA1aeO96?ocid=channel





"Long COVID" is costing the Australian economy at least $5.7 billion a year

https://www.smh.com.au/national/it-can-t-be-ignored-the-illness-costing-australia-at-least-5-7b-a-year-20230404-p5cy3z.html





WHO Standards for Sexuality Education

https://www.bzga-whocc.de/en/publications/standards-for-sexuality-education/?fbclid=IwAR1CY5_RqhGfyKIs4nc2Rl_AgNyhpvWTgvMoLxM-OMuG0d_SEe0LYObxnPc





the Immunization Agenda 2030

https://www.who.int/teams/immunization-vaccines-and-biologicals/strategies/ia2030/explaining-the-immunization-agenda-2030





"I dare you to try and stop me going into a women's bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make."

https://nitter.net/charliekirk11/status/1648813059635568640#m





Alleged anti-social behaviour from conspiracists forces council to shut its doors

https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/youre-on-notice-alleged-antisocial-behaviour-from-conspiracists-forces-council-to-shut-its-doors/news-story/fc3ea3537ae86c7e5cff0568738437ef





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/nVkKqBDyFOSr/