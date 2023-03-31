GMOs Causing Genetic Mutations: Americans Are Weak & Sickly From Mega Corporations' Toxic Food

Stew Peters Show





March 30, 2023





GMO food is surrounding the American diet, and causing our bodies to collapse! Now, Elites want to pump us full of mRNA by injecting our food!

Attorney Thomas Renz joins guest host Paul Harrell to expose how medical conglomerates and food corporations are producing genetically modified foods that carry mRNA!

This method of delivering the gene therapy completely bypasses informed consent laws, as the corporations are not required to list the mRNA on the food or product label - just like the clot shots!

Not only are Americans being threatened with diets filled with gene-editing technology, but the GMOs inside our vegetables and food products are known to cause organ failure and cancer!

Attorney Renz is fighting against the next mRNA monsoon, helping in the Missouri House Bill 1169 that requires corporations to disclose whether or not their products contain mRNA technologies or substances.

Even the deep red districts of Missouri are fighting Bill 1169, as RINOs in the Establishment benefit from the technology patents and sales of mRNA.

Bill Gates lobbyist representing the corporate farmers know the jig is up, and they are angry!

The world was denied informed consent when the plandemic began, and millions upon millions were injected without being provided the knowledge of what the injections were.

Americans are up against a serious enemy, as the Establishment wants to continue force feed us GMO induced foods that drop testosterone levels, decrease fertility, and cause a multitude of cancers that run rampant in our society!

It's time to defend our rights to our health and wellness, call the Missouri House Representatives and tell them, "We want HB-1169!"

District 1 Rep. Democrat, Cori Bush: (202) 225-2406

District 2 Rep. Republican, Ann Wagner: (202) 225-1621

District 3 Rep. Republican, Blaine Luetkemeyer: (202) 225-2956

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fixr4-gmos-causing-genetic-mutations-americans-are-weak-and-sickly-from-mega-corp.html



