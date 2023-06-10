"Blinded By Pride" (2023 hard rock song, audio only)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Although it is audio only, I put a video of a storm I recorded.
Written and performed by Six Gun Cross
Lyrics:
Would you save Egypt
Would you save Rome
Is that truly your home
Would you save Babylon
Is that the hill you will die on
Blinded, Blinded By Pride
Jesus carried no flag
The soldiers march enmass
Jesus built no church
People were the temple first
Blinded, Blinded By Pride
Kings manipulate your pride
Kings deceive your soul
Divide and conquer
Now you are controlled
Blinded, Blinded By Pride