INSANE Amazon story proves big companies DON’T CARE ABOUT YOU
High Hopes
173 views • 06/21/2023

Glenn Beck


June 20, 2023


When a delivery driver told Amazon that he heard a racial slur via doorbell camera at customer Brandon Jackson’s home, the Big Tech giant made an INSANE decision. Rather than reaching out to Jackson to clarify the allegations, Amazon ‘digitally exiled’ him, the New York Post reports. All of his Amazon devices were shut off throughout his smart home. But this type of situation is becoming more and more common. In fact, Glenn witnessed similar instances while on vacation in Europe. And these stories all prove one thing, Glenn says: to big corporations, ‘You don’t matter.’


