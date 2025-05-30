Kyle Seraphin FBI whistleblower/ White South African Refugees

White South Africans arrive, in the United States after fleeing communist, sponsored genocide. The Episcopal Church has announced it will end its decades-old partnership with the government to resettle refugees, citing moral opposition to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa who have been classified as refugees by the Trump admin. TRANSLATION: If You Are White We Won’t Help You. All Federal Funds MUST Be Pulled From The Episcopal Church. It’s Time To Enforce The Separation Of Church And State.

Top FBI Whistleblower Who First Reported on the 14 Terabytes of New Epstein Material Hidden at the FBI Offices in New York Warns That “We’re Going to See Nothing” and that Evidence Points Towards Another Slow-Rolling