FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 133:1-3, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241123

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, ELOHIM, LORD GOD, The Creator! I am bound to give thanks to You, ELOHIM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

Blessed Unity of the Christians of ELOHIM

A Song of Ascents. Of David.

Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!

2 It is like the precious oil upon the head, running down on the beard, the beard of Aaron, running down on the edge of his garments.

3 It is like the dew of Hermon, descending upon the mountains of Zion; for there You, ELOHIM, LORD GOD, The Creator commanded the blessing of Eternal Life of Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ forevermore. Amen!

Thank You my ELOHIM, LORD GOD, The Creator, and JEHOVAH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 133:1-3 personalized NKJV).

