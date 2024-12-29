PSYCHO IDF SOLDIER 🕍 GETS KNEECAPPED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pelham - Psycho IDF soldier attacked an elderly woman at a pro-Palestine protest in California… only to be taken down by a brave lady who dislocated his knee
These gutless imbeciles are only tough when they are dropping bombs on defenceless children..🇮🇱🇵🇸
Source: https://x.com/Resist_05/status/1873175282758369742
In other news:
An Emergency Plan Initiative - Suidlanders
Who Are We - The Coming Revolution - Our Emergency Plan - Get Involved - The Geneva Convention - The Future of the West.
"Plaasmoorde: The Killing Fields": Katie Hopkins' documentary about South Africa (FULL LENGTH)
FARMLANDS (2018) | Official Documentary
Mugabe and the White African (2009) ⭐ 7.7 | Documentary
1h 30m | Not Rated
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1437235/
TRUMP MUST INVESTIGATE ARIZONA’S CRIMINAL ELECTION! KARI LAKE WON…130,000 MISSING Ballots, 47% Real REJECT Rate, ILLEGAL Recounts! MASSIVE MARICOPA COUNTY MISCONDUCT & MALADMINISTRATION…FRAUD WON!
https://www.brighteon.com/live/78a63576-9b07-4b31-8166-9c289bd00735