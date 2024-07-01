POOR NATO-UKRAINE! Trainload of equipment destroyed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A train loaded with NATO and Ukrainian military equipment had just arrived at a train unloading site in Volnyansk in Zaporozhye region, hit by Russian Iskander-M missile. US armored personnel carriers, NATO fuel tanks, Buk M1 SAM, BMP-2, and other types of cargo and road transport, including 35 Ukrainian military personnel, all destroyed.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/